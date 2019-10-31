45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man struck by vehicle on Memorial Tower Dr.

2 hours 32 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 October 31, 2019 7:17 PM October 31, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle in South Baton Rouge.

It happened around seven Thursday night at 15240 Memorial Tower Dr. The man was transported to the hospital. Emergency officials say he suffered minor leg injuries.

Witnesses tell WBRZ a black jeep hit a hay ride carrying children and fled the scene after the accident. No children were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

