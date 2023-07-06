Man stole several tools from hardware store, including bolt cutter he used to escape

GONZALES - Detectives are searching for a man who stole several tools from a hardware store, including a bolt cutter that he used to escape.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the man shoplifted several tools from a hardware store in Gonzales on June 22. Among the tools he took was a bolt cutter, which he used to cut his way through the store's back fence, which was reportedly seen on surveillance.

Deputies did not specify what else the man stole.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.