Man steals checks from mailbox, sells information on dark web

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after an investigation found he had stolen checks from a mailbox and sold them on the dark web.

Police said a woman had dropped off 41 checks at a mailbox on Millwood Drive in December. After the checks had been mailed, she and the company she works for reportedly received notice the checks were being sold on the dark web.

The company canceled all of the checks, but also noticed several fraudulent checks were being posted against the company and were being returned as suspicious.

One of the checks was reported to have been dropped off in person at the University of Lafayette Federal Credit Union by Kyle Boudreaux. It was marked for $8,663 and had the account and routing numbers for the victimized company.

Boudreaux was arrested and charged with bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse, and forgery.