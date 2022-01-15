46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man shot while inside Baton Rouge apartment Saturday afternoon

1 hour 39 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, January 15 2022 Jan 15, 2022 January 15, 2022 4:18 PM January 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot while inside his apartment when someone fired a gun from outside the home early Saturday afternoon. 

Baton Rouge Police Department said the man was shot around 2:10 p.m. in his apartment on Earl Gros Avenue. 

Officers said the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Police said they do not have a motive or suspect at this time. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days