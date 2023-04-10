58°
Man shot to death on Easter Sunday in Hammond
HAMMOND - A man was found shot to death Sunday evening in Hammond.
The Hammond Police Department said the shooting happened along Martin Luther King Park around 7:15 p.m.
The victim has not been identified and officers shared little details about the murder.
Anyone with information should call (985) 277-5701.
