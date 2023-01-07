75°
Man shot to death in neighborhood off Greenwell Springs Road Friday night

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death in a neighborhood off Greenwell Springs Road Friday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. on Oak Crest Drive, just off Greenwell Springs Road.

Eric Ricks, 38, was shot multiple times and died at the scene, police say.

The suspect and motive are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the killing is urged to contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869.

This is a developing story.

