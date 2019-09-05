77°
Man shot multiple times while sleeping in car dies, EBRSO investigating
BATON ROUGE- Deputies say a man is dead after being shot several times while sleeping in his car then dumped in a park.
The incident happened Thursday morning around 1 a.m. at Elvin Drive.
Deputies say victim called stating that he was sleeping in a vehicle in the Gardere area when he was awakened by three black males shooting him. He stated he was then dropped off at Highland Road Park where authorities found him with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
Authorities say the man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.
