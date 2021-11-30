47°
Man shot multiple times at Eaton Street home died in hospital

2 hours 35 seconds ago Tuesday, November 30 2021 Nov 30, 2021 November 30, 2021 9:41 PM November 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man died in the hospital Tuesday after being shot multiple times at his home earlier in the day. 

Baton Rouge Police Department said 21-year-old Kentrell Payton was shot on Eaton Street around 1:20 p.m. Payton was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Anyone with information should call (225) 389-4869. 

