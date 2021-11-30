47°
Latest Weather Blog
Man shot multiple times at Eaton Street home died in hospital
BATON ROUGE - A man died in the hospital Tuesday after being shot multiple times at his home earlier in the day.
Baton Rouge Police Department said 21-year-old Kentrell Payton was shot on Eaton Street around 1:20 p.m. Payton was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Trending News
Anyone with information should call (225) 389-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Vehicle stolen from parking lot with toddler still inside; child found safe
-
Ascension Parish starts New River Bayou dredging project
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge