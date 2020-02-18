Man shot, killed in Plank Rd. parking lot overnight

BATON ROUGE - A 26-year-old man was gunned down in a strip mall parking lot overnight, police said Tuesday afternoon.

Juan Quiett was shot and killed in the parking lot of some stores near the corner of Airline Highway and Plank Road. The shooting happened just before midnight at 6224 Plank Road, according to police.

Quiett was shot after an argument with someone, detectives said, but they did not reveal suspects.

Anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.