Latest Weather Blog
Man shot during Minneapolis immigration crackdown has died, hospital record shows
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 51-year-old man shot Saturday by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis has died, a hospital record obtained by The Associated Press shows.
The person was shot amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, Gov. Tim Walz said. The details surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately clear. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told the AP in a text message that the person had a firearm with two magazines and that the situation was “evolving.”
The shooting happened amid widespread daily protests in the Twin Cities since the Jan. 7 shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good, who was killed when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fired into her vehicle.
Walz, a Democrat, said in a social media post that he had been in contact with the White House after the shooting. He urged President Donald Trump to end what the Department of Homeland Security has called its largest-ever immigration enforcement operation.
“Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” Walz said in a post on X.
DHS distributed a photo of a handgun they said was on the person who was shot.
After the shooting, an angry crowd gathered and screamed profanities at federal officers, calling them “cowards” and telling them to go home. One officer responded mockingly as he walked away, telling them: “Boo hoo.” Agents elsewhere shoved a yelling protester into a car.
The shooting happened a day after thousands of demonstrators protesting the crackdown on immigrants crowded the city’s streets in frigid weather, calling for federal law enforcement to leave.
