64°
Latest Weather Blog
Man sentenced to 99 years in prison for sexually assaulting 80-year-old woman with dementia
AMITE - A man who sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman with a memory disorder will spend the next 99 years in prison.
During March of 2020, Allen Ronald went into the woman's home under false pretenses and attacked her. Family later came to monitor the woman and alerted police, who arrested Ronald the same day.
Ronald is sentenced to 99 years for sexual battery of the infirmed, and 50 of those years will be served without benefits.
Trending News
Prior to this charge, Ronald pleaded guilty to obscenity in 2008 and 2018. He also pleaded no contest to stalking in 2022.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
At least 2 people hurt in major wreck on Airline Highway; van...
-
Deadly crash reported along Bluebonnet Boulevard early Monday morning
-
Prairieville man hit, killed while walking along LA-42; Driver arrested
-
City streets filled with dogs during the Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade
-
Trial for Oscar Lozada, man accused of murdering wife in 2011, set...