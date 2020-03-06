Man sentenced to 30 days in jail for licking ice cream in store's freezer

D'Adrien Anderson was sentenced to 30 days behind bars for licking unpurchased ice cream directly from a store's freezer section. Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

PORT ARTHUR, TX - A man in Texas who filmed himself licking unpurchased Blue Bell ice cream from a Walmart freezer and then putting it back has been arrested and sentenced to 30 days behind bars.

According to ABC News, the ice cream enthusiast is 24-year-old D'Adrien Anderson and video of the disturbing incident was shared on social media last August.

That said, Walmart's surveillance cameras showed that Anderson later went back to the freezer and purchased the container he'd eaten from.

In addition to spending 30 days behind bars, Anderson was given a six-month suspended sentence, 100 hours of unpaid work, a $1,000 fine, and was ordered to pay $1,565 to the ice cream company.

Anderson and his father later returned to Walmart and showed officials a receipt to prove he'd purchased the tainted ice cream, but Blue Bell Creameries didn't want to take any chances.

So, the company replaced all of the ice cream in the freezer as a precaution, which cost them $1,565.