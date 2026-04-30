Man sentenced to 20 years behind bars after Iberville Parish jury finds him guilty in less than 5 minutes

ST. GABRIEL — After being found guilty in less than five minutes, Jarrel Smith was sentenced to 20 years in prison on gun charges.

Smith, 33, was arrested in September 2024 after deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana from Smith as he exited his vehicle while they were patrolling an apartment complex. Smith was previously convicted of simple burglary in 2019.

During his trial earlier in April, Smith was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in four minutes and 44 seconds, which District Attorney Tony Clayton says is among the shortest verdict returns he can recall.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.