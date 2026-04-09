Latest Weather Blog
Jury finds St. Gabriel man guilty on gun charges in less than 5 minutes; DA says it's among quickest he's seen
ST. GABRIEL — In less than five minutes, an Iberville Parish jury found a man guilty on gun charges, which District Attorney Tony Clayton says is one of the quickest verdicts he could recall.
Jarrel Smith, 33, was arrested in September 2024 after deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana from Smith as he exited his vehicle while they were patrolling an apartment complex. Smith was previously convicted of simple battery in 2019.
During his trial on Wednesday, Smith was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in four minutes and 44 seconds.
"Getting a verdict in less than 5 minutes should send a message - we are working to get the guns off the streets, and we will take these cases to trial if necessary," Clayton said.
Trending News
Smith will be sentenced on April 29.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vacant house along Railroad Avenue in Donaldsonville catches fire
-
Cox Charities gives $38K in grants to eight Baton Rouge nonprofits
-
19-year-old dead after targeted shooting along Sycamore Street
-
Baton Rouge man who orchestrated mail fraud scheme pleads guilty
-
Sunday Journal: A look inside the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home
Sports Video
-
SEC announces schedule for football Media Days this summer
-
LSU baseball's non-conference losses could affect postseason hopes
-
SPARE NOTES: Chapelle Wins Second Straight Girls Bowling Title
-
LSU guard, former top-100 recruit Bella Hines to enter transfer portal
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, Southern head coach Marshall Faulk to hold...