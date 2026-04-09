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Jury finds St. Gabriel man guilty on gun charges in less than 5 minutes; DA says it's among quickest he's seen

6 hours 4 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2026 Apr 9, 2026 April 09, 2026 10:58 AM April 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — In less than five minutes, an Iberville Parish jury found a man guilty on gun charges, which District Attorney Tony Clayton says is one of the quickest verdicts he could recall. 

Jarrel Smith, 33, was arrested in September 2024 after deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana from Smith as he exited his vehicle while they were patrolling an apartment complex. Smith was previously convicted of simple battery in 2019. 

During his trial on Wednesday, Smith was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in four minutes and 44 seconds. 

"Getting a verdict in less than 5 minutes should send a message - we are working to get the guns off the streets, and we will take these cases to trial if necessary," Clayton said.

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Smith will be sentenced on April 29. 

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