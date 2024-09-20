Man sentenced 80 years after pleading guilty to possession of child porn

LIVINGSTON - A Denham Springs man was sentenced to 80 years in prison after pleading guilty to committing a second offense of pornography involving juveniles, according to the Livingston Parish District Attorney.

Multiple agencies executed a search warrant at a home on Sweet Bay Street in Denham Springs, resulting in the arrest of Leonard Hulsey, 55.

After being interviewed, Hulsey reportedly admitted to possessing images of child pornography at his home. Investigators discovered those images on multiples devices belonging to Hulsey. Detectives also noted during the investigation that Hulsey is a registered sex offender for previously possessing pornography involving juveniles.

Hulsey was sentenced to 80 years without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.