Man's negligent homicide charge upgraded to second-degree murder after relative's death

BATON ROUGE - A man who was arrested for negligent homicide after a shooting on Feb. 27 had his charge upgraded to second-degree murder.

Hasan Sabree, who was arrested for negligent homicide after a shooting on Catalpa Street left his relative, 41 year-old Danyelle Dillard, dead, was re-booked for second-degree murder.

Arrest documents said Sabree initially told officers the shooting was accidental. He said he watched Dillard remove bullets from the gun prior to the shooting, but later when he pointed the gun at her and pulled the trigger, he did not expect it to actually fire.

However, detectives later heard statements from a witness who claimed Sabree and Dillard were arguing prior to the shooting. Parts of the arrest documents detailing what the argument was about were redacted. After hearing the new account from the witness, detectives chose to upgrade Sabree's charges.

He also now faces a charge for domestic abuse with child endangerment.

A GoFundMe was posted for the victim's family.