Man's body found in waters of Capitol Lake near pumping station behind the state Capitol building
BATON ROUGE — A man's body was removed from the water close to the shore of Capitol Lake behind the state Capitol building, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday afternoon.
Baton Rouge Police — including homicide detectives — are working the scene and have marked the area near a pumping station on North Third Street. A Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said a groundskeeper reported the body to Capitol Police.
"We can't determine if there was any foul play at this point," the BRPD spokesperson said. "Lots of questions still unanswered. It's a very fresh investigation."
Baton Rouge Fire were called to assist in getting it out of the water. Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner were also dispatched to the scene.
A cause of death and identity of the body was not immediately available.
