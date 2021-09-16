84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man rushed to hospital after car goes under school bus on Old Hammond Hwy.

Thursday, September 16 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was taken to a hospital after his vehicle went under a school bus on a busy highway Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. on Old Hammond Highway at Manson Drive, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. School officials said 20 children were on board the bus, but none of them were hurt.

The driver of the vehicle that was pinned under the bus was rushed to a hospital. Sources said he was in critical condition. 

