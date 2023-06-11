89°
Man riding lawnmower killed while trying to cross highway
THIBODAUX - A man riding a lawnmower along a south Louisiana highway was killed when he tried to cross the road.
According to State Police, 77-year-old Larry Helm was riding a Craftsman lawnmower and tried to cross LA-1. Helm was hit by a GMC truck and died at the scene.
The occupants of the truck were not injured. Troopers said impairment is not suspected.
