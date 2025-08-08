Man reaches settlement with trooper who shot him in back, left him paralyzed

BATON ROUGE — A man reached a settlement with the former Louisiana State Police Trooper who shot him in the back and left him paralyzed from the waist down, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Documents from June revealed that Kasha Domingue, the former trooper, reached a settlement with Clifton Scott Dilley, the man she shot in the lower back during a traffic stop in July 2018. Court records filed Aug. 7 show the settlement was moved forward, and attorneys for both parties filed for dismissal.

Domingue pulled over a red Saturn, in which 19-year-old Dilley was a passenger, in 2018 for making an illegal U-turn on Perkins Road near Siegen Lane. After speaking with the driver of the Saturn, Domingue went back to her patrol car, likely to review his license.

It was then that the driver took off running and yelled to Dilley and the car's two other passengers to do the same. Dilley got out of the left rear door at the same time Domingue exited her vehicle. When he tried to run past Domingue, she shot him in the lower back.

Domingue then radioed in that she had tased Dilley, rather than shot him with her actual gun. Dilley received delayed and less urgent care because Domingue failed to call in the truth, his attorneys argued. They also said that Domingue lied even further by filing a false report of the incident.

Domingue was eventually arrested for aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon in October 2020, and LSP fired her a few months later in March 2021.

Her criminal record was expunged in October 2023.

Domingue is banned from working in law enforcement ever again.