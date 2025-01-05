62°
Man pulls down pants, exposes self to victim
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man after he allegedly pulled down his pants and exposed himself to a woman in a parking lot.
The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 12000 block of Jefferson Highway. According to the arrest report, the victim was driving in the parking lot when a man stepped in front of her car.
The man was identified as Joshua Jackson. While in front of the victim's car, Jackson allegedly pulled down his pants and exposed himself to the woman.
According to the arrest report, the victim was appalled by Jackson's behavior and concerned for the children in the area. Jackson was located in a nearby apartment complex and denied exposing himself.
Jackson is facing an obscenity charge.
