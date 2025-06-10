Man pleads guilty to human trafficking in state court, facing federal charges of child porn production

BATON ROUGE - A man repeatedly arrested on child sex trafficking has pleaded guilty to human trafficking in state court.

He faces federal charges of creating and possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Kevontae Reed was arrested in 2019, in 2021 and in 2024 on human trafficking or pandering charges. Police identified victims who were as young as 13 and 14 at the time of the crime.

Reed was accused of forcing the girls to have sex with strangers for money in hotel rooms he rented, as a result of online ads he placed. He also was accused of keeping the money paid for those encounters, according to police.

He allegedly told them they needed to "earn their right" to stay in his hotel room, police said.

Reed will be sentenced in state court on Sept. 25.

In federal court, Reed was charged May 1 with two counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.