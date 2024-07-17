Man pleads guilty after police found evidence of child porn in Bayou L'Ourse home; faces 13 years

BAYOU L'OURSE — A man pleaded guilty to child porn that police connected to his Bayou L'Ourse house, the 23rd District Attorney's office said.

Luke Legnon, 44, pleaded guilty on Monday to possession of pornography involving juveniles.

Legnon's guilty plea came as a result of a plea agreement with prosecutors in connection with a 2023 tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the DA's office said.

On Aug. 8, 2023, Morgan City Police were tipped off to a Google account maintaining child sexual abuse materials. They then identified the account's owner as Legnon. A search warrant was conducted at Legnon’s residence in Bayou L'Ourse, confirming the tip which led to the recovery of evidence substantiating the cybertip.

Legnon was then arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Legnon was sentenced to 13 years in prison with credit for time served. Additionally, Legnon must register and notify as a sex offender or child predator for 25 years, the DA's office said.