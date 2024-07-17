Latest Weather Blog
Man pleads guilty after police found evidence of child porn in Bayou L'Ourse home; faces 13 years
BAYOU L'OURSE — A man pleaded guilty to child porn that police connected to his Bayou L'Ourse house, the 23rd District Attorney's office said.
Luke Legnon, 44, pleaded guilty on Monday to possession of pornography involving juveniles.
Legnon's guilty plea came as a result of a plea agreement with prosecutors in connection with a 2023 tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the DA's office said.
On Aug. 8, 2023, Morgan City Police were tipped off to a Google account maintaining child sexual abuse materials. They then identified the account's owner as Legnon. A search warrant was conducted at Legnon’s residence in Bayou L'Ourse, confirming the tip which led to the recovery of evidence substantiating the cybertip.
Legnon was then arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.
Trending News
Legnon was sentenced to 13 years in prison with credit for time served. Additionally, Legnon must register and notify as a sex offender or child predator for 25 years, the DA's office said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested with drugs, gun after running from traffic stop in Port...
-
LSU Vet Med installs new sculpture symbolizing commitment to well-being of animals,...
-
2une In Previews: Final Late Night Hype event set for next week
-
Homeland Security inspector general investigates Secret Service handling of security at Trump...
-
Victoria Cox pleads not guilty to kidnapping, murder charges in Mississippi
Sports Video
-
LSU to meet SEC newcomer Oklahoma in November, Georgia looks to get...
-
SEC Media Days Day 2: Oklahoma enters the conference; 'Horns Down' wont...
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...
-
Recently retired Nick Saban goes 1-on-1 with WBRZ