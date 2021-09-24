Man on motorcycle dies after running off LA 308, struck tree

RACELAND – State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle fatality involving a motorcycle on LA 308 in Raceland early Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. Friday when 44-year-old Ross Callias was traveling north on LA 308 on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he entered a left hand curve in the roadway. For unknown reasons, Callais traveled off of the highway and struck a tree. He sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Callias was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office. According to State Police, Callias was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash.

Intoxication is unknown at this time, while toxicology reports are pending.