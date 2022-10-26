75°
Man on drugs crashed stolen car after spotting sheriff's deputy, treated for overdose after wreck
BATON ROUGE - A man had to be treated for an apparent drug overdose right after he crashed a stolen car while fleeing law enforcement.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the driver panicked and tried to get away after spotting a sheriff's deputy near the intersection of Joor Road and Prescott Road around 1 p.m.
Despite the deputy making no immediate attempt to stop the driver, the man sped off and crashed less than a half-mile away, according to the sheriff's office. When paramedics and firefighters arrived, the driver was reportedly treated with NARCAN, a life-saving drug used to reverse opioid overdoses.
No one was seriously hurt.
It wasn't immediately clear what charges the driver might be facing.
