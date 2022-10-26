75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man on drugs crashed stolen car after spotting sheriff's deputy, treated for overdose after wreck

2 hours 47 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, October 26 2022 Oct 26, 2022 October 26, 2022 1:44 PM October 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man had to be treated for an apparent drug overdose right after he crashed a stolen car while fleeing law enforcement. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the driver panicked and tried to get away after spotting a sheriff's deputy near the intersection of Joor Road and Prescott Road around 1 p.m.

Despite the deputy making no immediate attempt to stop the driver, the man sped off and crashed less than a half-mile away, according to the sheriff's office. When paramedics and firefighters arrived, the driver was reportedly treated with NARCAN, a life-saving drug used to reverse opioid overdoses.

No one was seriously hurt.

Trending News

It wasn't immediately clear what charges the driver might be facing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days