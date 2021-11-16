Man nearly beat co-worker to death over unwanted sexual advances, deputies say

BATON ROUGE - A man is accused of beating his co-worker to the brink of death after he claims the victim made unwanted sexual advances toward him while the two were out drinking.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Brennen Medine, 22, was booked Monday on a charge of attempted manslaughter for what arrest documents called a "brutal attack."

Deputies said they found Medine and the severely wounded victim in the parking lot of a business along Airline Highway, near Barringer Foreman Road, around 4 a.m. Monday. A caller had contacted law enforcement about an hour earlier saying that Medine was punching and kicking the motionless victim in the head. The witness added that Medine shouted "you think this is funny" and briefly let up before starting a second assault on the man.

The victim was found lying on the ground with his pants partially pulled down, bleeding from his nose and ears.

Medine later told deputies that he and the victim—whom he identified as a co-worker—had gone out drinking after finishing work earlier that night. Medine admitted to striking the victim, with whom he said he had previous sexual encounters, after the victim made several advance, including groping Medine's genitalia.

Medine told investigators he blacked out during the attack but said he recalled trying to pull down the victim's pants in an attempt to humiliate him.

The victim was taken to the intensive care unit of an area hospital, where staff told deputies he may not survive. Arrest documents noted that Medine's charges may be upgraded should the victim succumb to his injuries.