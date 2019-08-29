Man maimed in hit-and-run crash questions whether driver got special treatment

GALVEZ- A man who was seriously injured by an accused drunk driver in a hit-and-run crash is wondering if special treatment is playing a role in how the case was handled.



Roland Keith Weatherford Jr. was riding a bicycle on the shoulder of Highway 42 this month in Ascension Parish, when police reports indicate Tessa Frederic hit him with a car she was driving. She kept going, and did not stop until an Ascension Parish deputy stopped her and told her she had hit someone.



Louisiana State Police took over the investigation because it was on a state highway, but Frederic was never cited for hit-and-run.



"Flipped three times, hit the ground and watched the car that hit me take off, keep going," Weatherford said.



Weatherford's uncle was riding a bicycle with him, and witnessed the entire incident.



"I thought she killed him," his uncle said while fighting back tears.



Weatherford said he could see a bone protruding through his leg after he landed on the ground.



"She didn't get charged with a hit-and-run, all she got charged with was DWI," Weatherford said.



The family said they have not been able to get answers from law enforcement about the charges or why Frederic was allowed to be released from jail on her own recognizance.



Arrest documents show Frederic had a blood alcohol level of 0.113%. In Louisiana, .08% is considered legally drunk.



WBRZ contacted state police about this crash and the details surrounding her charges. We are waiting to hear back.