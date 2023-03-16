Man linked to Nathan Millard investigation has bond set at $14K

BATON ROUGE - Bond has been set at $14,000 for a man connected to the case of a Georgia tourist whose remains were found on a property near downtown Baton Rouge last week.

Derrick Perkins was booked on charges including unauthorized use of a vehicle, access device fraud and probation violation. Police believe he may have information that relates to the death of Nathan Millard, but do not call him a suspect or person of interest.

They say foul play is not suspected in Millard's death.

Perkins, 45, was taken into custody on Tuesday. A BRPD spokesman said a car that Perkins had been driving was located and had been burned.

Millard was reported missing in late February after a night in which he attended an LSU basketball game and is believed to have been drinking and walking around the downtown area.

His body was found rolled in a rug, with no signs of violence, according to a preliminary autopsy report. Toxicology results are pending.

Perkins remained at the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail as of Thursday morning.