Man killed on Willow Street in drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon, passenger uninjured

8 hours 55 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, April 06 2022 Apr 6, 2022 April 06, 2022 3:17 PM April 06, 2022 in News
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot to death in the 2300 block of Willow Street early Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 25-year-old Garry Camel was shot multiple times while in a vehicle and died at the scene. 

Witnesses told WBRZ there were more than 50 bullet holes in the car. 

Officers said a 20-year-old was riding with Camel, but was uninjured. 

Police believe the shots were fired from a passing car, but did not release any more information. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

