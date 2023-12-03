57°
Man killed in shooting on Jefferson Avenue near North 24th Street
BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Jefferson Avenue near North 25th Street.
Baton Rouge Police officers said 50-year-old Gregory Chaney was found outside a home, shot to death, around 1 p.m.
Police said there are no suspects and no known motive.
Anyone with information should call (225) 389-2000
