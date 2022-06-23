Man killed in overnight crash involving dump truck on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE - A man died Wednesday night after he rear-ended a dump truck on an East Baton Rouge highway.

Th crash happened around 9 p.m. on Scenic Highway, just north of Thomas Road. According to Louisiana State Police, 45-year-old Lamontache Williams was driving an SUV northbound when he struck the back of the truck.

Willams was not wearing a seat belt at the time and died at the scene. The dump truck driver was not hurt.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.