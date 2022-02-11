Man killed in crash after trying to pass vehicles on Livingston Parish highway

LIVINGSTON - A man was killed after he tried to pass several vehicles on a rural highway and hit an oncoming truck.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on LA 444 near LA 63. According to Louisiana State Police, 62-year-old Terry Hoover of Springfield was driving east on the highway when he moved into the the westbound lane to overtake several vehicles in a no-passing zone.

Once in the opposing lane, Hover struck a trailer being hauled by a pick-up truck and went off-road. Hoover's vehicle then overturned before coming to a stop.

Hoover was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.