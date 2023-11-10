68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man killed in accident at Nucor Steel plant in St. James Parish

1 hour 30 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, November 10 2023 Nov 10, 2023 November 10, 2023 4:30 PM November 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. JAMES PARISH - A man died at a Nucor plant in Covent on November 3 as a result of an accident, according to company officials.

Donald Mesman Jr., 52, worked for the Nucor Steel Louisiana team for the past four years. The plant shut down for four hours from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. in remembrance of Mesman.

Trending News

Nucor official Leon Topalian, who issued a statement about the death, did not disclose the nature of the incident, but said the company was working with "state and local agencies to investigate the accident".

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days