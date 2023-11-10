Man killed in accident at Nucor Steel plant in St. James Parish

ST. JAMES PARISH - A man died at a Nucor plant in Covent on November 3 as a result of an accident, according to company officials.

Donald Mesman Jr., 52, worked for the Nucor Steel Louisiana team for the past four years. The plant shut down for four hours from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. in remembrance of Mesman.

Nucor official Leon Topalian, who issued a statement about the death, did not disclose the nature of the incident, but said the company was working with "state and local agencies to investigate the accident".