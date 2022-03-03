Man killed by 18-wheeler while walking on I-12 overnight

LIVINGSTON - Investigators believe a man was walking in the middle of I-12 when he was struck and killed by a semi truck on the interstate early Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. on I-12 West between Holden and Livingston. According to Louisiana State Police, 44-year-old Benjamin Martel of Ponchatoula was walking in the left lane of the interstate when he was struck.

No other injuries were reported.

The roadway partially closed immediately after the crash but fully reopened about two hours later.