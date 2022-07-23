80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man jumping on trampoline falls off; impales himself with pole, authorities say

2 hours 45 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, July 23 2022 Jul 23, 2022 July 23, 2022 5:48 PM July 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man who was jumping on a trampoline fell off into a pole and impaled himself Saturday afternoon, authorities said. 

Sources said the pole went through his back and out his rear. The accident was not fatal, but the man's condition is unknown. 

Authorities said the accident took place at a home on Webb Road, north of Watson, around 5:30 p.m. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days