Man jumping on trampoline falls off; impales himself with pole, authorities say
DENHAM SPRINGS - A man who was jumping on a trampoline fell off into a pole and impaled himself Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Sources said the pole went through his back and out his rear. The accident was not fatal, but the man's condition is unknown.
Authorities said the accident took place at a home on Webb Road, north of Watson, around 5:30 p.m.
No more information was immediately available.
