Man injured in Bourbon Street shooting Sunday morning, police say
NEW ORLEANS - A man was injured by gunfire on Bourbon Street Sunday morning.
The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV a man was shot around 7:20 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Bourbon Street.
The man was transported to a hospital privately, according to the news outlet. His current condition is unknown.
Police have not yet released information about a suspect.
This is a developing story.
