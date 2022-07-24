79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man injured in Bourbon Street shooting Sunday morning, police say

8 hours 38 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, July 24 2022 Jul 24, 2022 July 24, 2022 12:05 PM July 24, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Emily Davison

NEW ORLEANS - A man was injured by gunfire on Bourbon Street Sunday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV a man was shot around 7:20 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Bourbon Street.

The man was transported to a hospital privately, according to the news outlet. His current condition is unknown.

Police have not yet released information about a suspect.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days