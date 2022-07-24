Man injured in Bourbon Street shooting Sunday morning, police say

NEW ORLEANS - A man was injured by gunfire on Bourbon Street Sunday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV a man was shot around 7:20 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Bourbon Street.

The man was transported to a hospital privately, according to the news outlet. His current condition is unknown.

Police have not yet released information about a suspect.

This is a developing story.