Man injured during officer-involved shooting in Plaquemine dies

PLAQUEMINE – A man has died after being injured during an officer-involved shooting in Plaquemine that took place on Aug. 11.

According to Louisiana State Police, the man involved in the shooting was 54-year-old Tommy Seneca. Seneca was injured after deputies responded to a shots fired call at a home on LA 77 between Indian Village Bridge and the Gross Tete Bridge. A standoff situation ensued with officers speaking to Seneca on the phone and persuaded him to come out of his home.

When Seneca came out of his home to talk, deputies said he had a gun in the waistband of his pants. He pulled it out, "leveled on the deputies" and opened fire, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office. At the time of the incident, authorites confirmed that Seneca was taken to an area hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Seneca died days later on Aug. 15. According to authorities, the investigation is still ongoing.