Man injured during drive-by shooting released from hospital, booked in jail

BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot during a drive-by shooting was released from a hospital and booked into jail Saturday.
Tremayne Lindsey, 20, faces five counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.
East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies responded to a drive-by shooting Nov. 12. Officers said a mother, her adult son and teenage daughter drove to a home and Tremayne Lindsey got out of the car and started shooting.
A relative of a resident grabbed a gun and shot back at Lindsey. Deputies reported that all three people who arrived in the car were shot. A 16-year-old girl, Tremiyah Lindsey, was pronounced dead at the scene
