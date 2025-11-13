Man indicted on second-degree murder, attempted murder after fatal Choctaw Drive shooting in June

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested in connection with a June shooting that left a 24-year-old woman dead was indicted Wednesday, court records show.

Scott Strickland, 18, is being charged as a principal in the second-degree murder of Prenesha Wagner at an after-hours club along Choctaw Drive on June 22. He was also indicted on six counts of attempted murder.

Wagner was killed after a fight broke out between two groups at the club after a trail ride afterparty, an affidavit said. Police said that several men then got out of multiple vehicles before they pulled out guns and started shooting at each other. Wagner was caught in the crossfire while running to her car to get to safety and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Strickland's arraignment was set for Nov. 20.