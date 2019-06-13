82°
Man in stolen vehicle flees on foot after police attempt traffic stop; search underway
BATON ROUGE – Police are in pursuit of a man who was allegedly in a stolen vehicle and fled on foot during a traffic stop on Friday afternoon, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The pursuit is near the 4700 block of Shelley and Clayton streets and began around noon.
Police say officers tried to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported stolen when the vehicle did not stop. Moments later the occupant of the vehicle got out and ran on foot.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
