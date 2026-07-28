Officials give update on landfill search for 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather

BATON ROUGE — The difficult, tedious search of the Baton Rouge landfill for the body of 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather has entered its third week.

45-minute shifts, fully geared from head to toe, a search team consisting of members from BRPD, FBI, EMS, and several other agencies, performing extremely slow and excruciating work, as they rake through yards and yards of waste material at the Baton Rouge landfill in hopes of finding the remains of Ja'Derrius Minnieweather.

"Rake by rake, and the rakes are this big, the surface of the rake, and there are 30 members on a line at a time that do one dump of a dump truck at a time," East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said.

Moore says after each shift, members are required to rest for an hour and 45 minutes, and have their blood pressure and temperature checked before they can return to work.

"To each man and woman, they're taking this job extremely serious, as if it were their child," Moore said.

Josh Gill, Incident Commander with the United Cajun Navy, says he visited the site last week.

"I think where we are at right now with the search is, and again this is per BRPD, is they know some other items that they need to be looking for; they found some of those items, not belonging to Ja'Derrius or the family, but know that they are from the area of where that trash route was," he said.

The search is expected to take weeks, maybe even months.

"I expect it to happen soon, but I am also waiting out, through the entire time until something does happen. 82 days is a long time; that's almost 3 months, so let's keep our fingers crossed, and let's pray, and pray for some closure for the families," Gill said.

Minnieweather vanished back in early June; since then, it has been a team effort to bring him home to his family.

"The mother is having a hard time, the grandmother, and all the family; they're very anxious, but at the same time they're still mourning, and they are going to mourn for quite some time; that's why we need to hurry up and do what we do and bring some closure to this case," Gill said.

51-year-old Maurice Parms faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with Minnieweather's death.

Moore says he's confident the case will go before a Grand Jury.