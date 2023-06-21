93°
Man hit, killed while crossing Nicholson Drive early Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A man was hit and killed while crossing Nicholson Drive early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Nicholson at Ben Hur Road. According to State Police, 41-year-old Quentin Brown was hit by a car while he was crossing the street.
Troopers said Brown was wearing dark-colored clothes when he was hit. The driver was properly restrained and not hurt. A toxicology sample was taken but there are no charges for the driver at this time.
