Man held on million-dollar bond after being arrested for first-degree rape
CHAUVIN - Terrebonne Parish deputies arrested a man amid an investigation into allegations he raped a child.
Deputies arrested Tim Naquin, 34, Thursday after he admitted to several sexually motivated crimes against a victim under 6 years old. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said it found evidence tying Naquin to the abuse, and when investigators confronted Naquin about it during a search warrant, he allegedly admitted to the accusations.
Naquin was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Terrebonne parish Criminal Justice Complex on a one-million dollar bond for molestation of a juvenile under 13 and first-degree rape.
