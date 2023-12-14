67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man held on million-dollar bond after being arrested for first-degree rape

Thursday, December 14 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

CHAUVIN - Terrebonne Parish deputies arrested a man amid an investigation into allegations he raped a child. 

Deputies arrested Tim Naquin, 34, Thursday after he admitted to several sexually motivated crimes against a victim under 6 years old. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said it found evidence tying Naquin to the abuse, and when investigators confronted Naquin about it during a search warrant, he allegedly admitted to the accusations. 

Naquin was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Terrebonne parish Criminal Justice Complex on a one-million dollar bond for molestation of a juvenile under 13 and first-degree rape. 

