65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man found shot to death on walkway of Baton Rouge apartment building

8 hours 9 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 October 16, 2020 10:02 AM October 16, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were dispatched to a reported shooting that occurred on North Ardenwood Drive and resulted in at least one person's death.

The shooting took place shortly before 9:45 a.m., Friday at an apartment complex on N. Ardenwood. Police said  Brandon Chatman, 25, was found dead on the upstairs walkway of an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

There are no known suspects or motives at this time. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at (225)389-4869.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days