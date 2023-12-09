70°
Man found shot to death in apartment along Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead from gunshot wounds in his apartment on Plank Road Saturday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at the Darrynane Apartments, between Truman Street and Devore Drive, around 10:20 a.m. 

The man was found dead in his apartment. Deputies said neighbors reported hearing gunfire on Friday evening, but none of the residents called law enforcement. 

Sources said the man's parents found his dead body in his apartment and the windows to the apartment were broken.

This is a developing story.

