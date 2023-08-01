Latest Weather Blog
Man found safe after vanishing from nursing home in St. Mary Parish Tuesday morning
UPDATE: State Police announced Tuesday afternoon that Sheldon Guillory was found safe.
Read the original story below.
-----
PATTERSON - Law enforcement is looking for an elderly man who disappeared from a nursing home in south Louisiana early Tuesday morning.
Louisiana State Police said in a news release that Sheldon Guillory seemingly left the Patterson Healthcare Nursing Home on foot sometime after 3:41 a.m.. Staff discovered he was missing from his room around 8:40 a.m. that same morning.
Guillory is white with gray hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 142 pounds and is about 5'9" tall.
Police noted that Guillory suffers from a mental condition that impairs his judgment.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact (985)395-6161.
