Man found in crashed car after being shot in head on North Acadian Thruway Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was found in a crashed car with a gunshot wound to his head late Thursday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was walking by Acadian Market on North Acadian Thruway when an unknown vehicle pulled up and opened fire. The man got in his car and attempted to drive away, but ended up crashing nearby.
Emergency responders found the man in his crashed vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head.
He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
There was no further information on a possible suspect or motive.
