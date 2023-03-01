Man found guilty of murder for 2018 party shooting

WHITE CASTLE - More than four years after a deadly shooting during a party in White Castle, a man was found guilty for murder.

According to DA Tony Clayton, Tyler Jackson was found guilty of second-degree murder for the April 7, 2018 shooting of 21-year-old Thailan Raekwon “Monkey” Cutno.

An Iberville Parish jury reached a guilty verdict after a three-day trial.

Jackson and Cutno were at a party at the White Castle Community Center on April 7. Clayton says Jackson saw Cutno talk to a woman that Jackson was interested in. Jackson shot him twice and was arrested in Baton Rouge three days later.

Jackson incriminated himself after the killing by messaging someone saying "Bruddha I got myself a soul."

Jackson's sentencing is scheduled for April 6, 2023. The mandatory sentence for second-degree murder in Louisiana is life in prison without parole.