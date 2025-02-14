57°
Man found dead on Huey P. Long bridge may have died before crash, deputies say
BATON ROUGE - After a man was found dead on the Huey P. Long Bridge on Thursday night, detectives say he may have died before being struck by a vehicle there.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the man, who was identified Friday morning as 41-year-old Richard Nicholas, appeared to have been struck by a vehicle at some point, but that was not necessarily his cause of death.
His cause of death is pending further investigation. Deputies say they are investigating Nicholas' death as a homicide.
It was not clear how he ended up on the bridge.
This is a developing story.
