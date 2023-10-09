71°
Man found dead in canal behind BREC park along Old Hammond Highway

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead in a canal behind a BREC park along Old Hammond Highway on Monday afternoon. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers found the man face-down in the canal around 2:30 p.m. 

Police said the death is still under investigation. As of Monday afternoon, it is unclear whether the man died from natural causes. 

This is a developing story.

